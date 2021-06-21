Councillors suspend Niger State LG chairman over alleged financial impropriety, embezzlement

The Chairman of Gurara Local Government Council of Niger State, Hon. Yusuf Waili Gawu has been suspended by councillors for three months following allegations of financial impropriety and embezzlement.

The suspension takes effect from Monday, June 21, 2021, and will elapse on September 21, 2021.

According to the resolution passed by the 10 councillors in the legislative assembly of the Local Government, all financial transactions authorised by the suspended council boss must be stopped with immediate effect.

The document containing the resolutions of the councillors was also sent to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Police and DSS among others.

It was further gathered that the assembly also directed the suspended chairman to return all items in his possession to the council within 24 hours.

They added that during the period of his suspension, the chairman will be investigated for…