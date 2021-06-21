Governor Ugwuanyi visits survivors in hospital

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Monday, June 21, visited survivors of the fatal shooting by a trigger-happy policeman, who are receiving treatment at the ESUT Teaching Hospital Parklane, Enugu.

LIB reported that the policeman attached to RC Lotto Company at Golf Estate, GRA Enugu metropolis allegedly shot five persons dead and injured four others on Sunday, June 20.

The Police Inspector attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 9, Umuahia, Abia State, had been arrested and taken into custody pending the conclusion of investigation.

Governor Ugwuanyi, who was received at the hospital by the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu and the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Hyacinth Onah, in a statement by the State Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, expressed shock over the dastardly act.

The governor empathised with the victims and wished them quick recovery. He also condoled with families of the…