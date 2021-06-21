Laurel Hubbard set to become the first ever transgender athlete to compete at Olympics

New Zealand’s Laurel Hubbard has become the first ever transgender athlete picked to compete at an Olympics.

In a controversial decision, officials have selected her for the women’s weightlifting team for Tokyo 2020, after qualifying requirements were recently modified.

She will compete in the women’s 87-kg weightlifting category.

Hubbard had previously competed in men’s events before coming out as transgender in 2013 and critics say she has an unfair advantage over other women.

“I am grateful and humbled by the kindness and support that has been given to me by so many New Zealanders,” Hubbard said in a statement issued by the New Zealand Olympic Committee on Monday, June 21.

The 43-year-old became eligible to compete at the Olympics when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2015 changed its rules allowing transgender athletes to compete as a woman if their testosterone levels are below a certain threshold.

Testosterone is a hormone that increases muscle mass.

Critics…