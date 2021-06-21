Mercy Aigbe blasts her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, after he threw shade at her over her father’s day post

Mercy Aigbe has clapped back at her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry after he threw a shade at her over her Father’s day post.

Mercy had in the post celebrated herself for playing the role of a father and mother to her two kids. She mentioned that she pays the fees of one of her children in dollars.

Lanre saw her post and while celebrating himself as a father on his IG page, he seized the opportunity to throw a shade at Mercy. He averred that some women who are bad wives and mothers would also be celebrating themselves on such a day meant for fathers only. According to him, women who do such do it because their parents are no longer together. He added

”If you like take your children to moon is nobody’s business if you like pay in yen or dollar is nobody’s palaba I have helped you pay for another man’s durthar school fees before so”

Mercy has now replied him, calling him out and tagging him a shameless and useless father.