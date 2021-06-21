Nigerian man in trouble with US employer after color-shaming a Nigerian lady

A Nigerian man is in trouble with his US employer after color-shaming a Nigerian lady on Instagram.
Joyce Agbanobi who shared screenshot of a chat with the Nigerian man she identified as Ouwaseun Adeoye on linkedin, said the comment would have weighed her down 6 years ago.
Maintaining that she won’t allow anyone emotionally abuse women, Agbanobi said she never expected such message during father’s day celebration.
She wrote;
Today is a great day and I am super excited to celebrate fathers for all that they do and how they constantly put their life’s on the line for their Families!
But also on a great day like this, another Black mature man @oluwaseun adeoye working for Wells Fargo who I barely know, deemed it fit to color shame me for no reason. But why??? What was my offense???
I grew up hating my skin, was bullied, insulted and sort just because I am black, went through this as a Nigerian in Nigeria “Black Nation” (Surprising right but it’s the…
