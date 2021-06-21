Nigerian man in trouble with US employer after color-shaming a Nigerian lady

A Nigerian man is in trouble with his US employer after color-shaming a Nigerian lady on Instagram.

Joyce Agbanobi who shared screenshot of a chat with the Nigerian man she identified as Ouwaseun Adeoye on linkedin, said the comment would have weighed her down 6 years ago.

Maintaining that she won’t allow anyone emotionally abuse women, Agbanobi said she never expected such message during father’s day celebration.

She wrote;