School proprietor in Lagos arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting one of his students

The proprietor of Megaland Comprehensive School, Lekki, Lagos, Emmanuel Madueke, has been arrested and taken into custody on charges of sexual assault and harassment of a female student.

A statement released by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team on Sunday, June 20, states that the 62-year-old Madueke, who developed a cordial relationship with the student, had on May 26, 2021, made advances to the victim during the school’s Children Day celebration and allegedly kissed her on the lips, but she pushed him away and ran out of his office.

According to the Coordinator of the State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, a team comprising officials of the Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, and the DSVRT, visited the school. The proprietor claimed that his action was an innocent gesture on the student’s cheek.