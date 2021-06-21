Super Eagles coach Rohr names home-based squad for Mexico friendly in United States

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has invited 25 home-based players for next month’s international friendly against Mexico in the United States.

The 25-man list has the likes Enyimba goalkeeper John Noble and forward Anayo Iwuala. Heartland keeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa was also recalled for the friendly.

Also invited are Rivers United defender Ifeanyi Anaemena, Enyimba midfielder Ekundayo Ojo and forwards Ibrahim Olawoyin (Enugu Rangers) and Stephen Jude (Kwara United).

The match will hold inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, will take place on July 4.

Invited players are expected to report at the Serob Legacy Hotel, Wuye, Abuja on Tuesday, June 22, with their travel documents.

SEE FULL SQUAD LIST BELOW.

GOALKEEPERS

Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland); John Noble (Enyimba)

Defenders

Olisa Ndah (Akwa United); Adekunle Adeleke (Abia Warriors); Tope Olusesi (Rangers ); Ifeanyi Anaemena (Rivers United); Christopher Nwaeze (Kwara United); Enyinnaya Kazie (Rivers…