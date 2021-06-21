Troops rescue more abducted Kebbi students and teacher

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have rescued three more students of the Federal Government College Birnin Yawuri and one of the teachers who were abducted from their school premises by suspected bandits last week.

A statement released today June 20 by the Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the abductees were rescued at Makuku during search and rescue operations with one of the bandits killed.

The statement reads