Troops rescue more abducted Kebbi students and teacher

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have rescued three more students of the Federal Government College Birnin Yawuri and one of the teachers who were abducted from their school premises by suspected bandits last week.
A statement released today June 20 by the Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the abductees were rescued at Makuku during search and rescue operations with one of the bandits killed.
The statement reads
“Troops of the Nigerian Army operating under the auspices of Operation HADARIN DAJI supported by Nigerian Air Force component have rescued more abductees of the FGC Birnin Yawuri.
One teacher and three students were rescued yesterday at Makuku, in the ongoing search and rescue operations. The troops also killed one bandit and recovered nine motorcycles and four handsets from the fleeing bandits.
Additional troops have also been deployed to dominate the forest and deny the bandits freedom of action.
Recall that two…
Source: Linda Ikeji