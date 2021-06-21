World’s most premature baby born at 5 months celebrates his first birthday despite having 0% odds of surviving

A baby born at 5 months weighing less than a pound has beaten the odds and just celebrated his first birthday.



According to Guinness World Records, Richard Scott William Hutchinson is now the the most premature baby to survive.

When Richard Scott William Hutchinson was born at Children’s Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, doctors prepared his parents for the worst.

He was born 131 days prior to the expected due date, after his mother, Beth Hutchinson, suffered medical complications that caused her to go into labor.

Weighing just 11.9 ounces, Richard was so tiny his parents could hold him in a single palm of their hands, Guinness World book of records said.

“When [his father] Rick and Beth received prenatal counseling on what to expect with a baby born so early, they were given a 0% chance of survival by our neonatology team,” Dr. Stacy Kern, Richard’s neonatologist at Children’s Minnesota, told Guinness World Records.

“I knew the first few weeks of Richard’s life…