64-year-old Nigerian man bags 18-years in jail for raping a 13-year-old girl in UK

A Nigerian man has been jailed for 18 years in the UK after admitting multiple sexual offences committed against a child.

Adeyinka Oluwaseyi Ajose, 64 of Croydon was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Thursday, 17 June at Croydon Crown Court for four counts of the rape of a female child under 13, one count of the sexual assault of a female child under 13, and one count of assault/ ill-treatment of a child.

He had pleaded guilty to the offences at the same court on Thursday, 29 April.

The court heard that police were called to a residential address in Addington, Croydon at 21:13hrs on 10 November 2020.

On arrival, officers spoke with the victim who alleged several counts of sexual abuse, committed by Ajose over several months. The victim was under 13-years-old at the time the offences took place and known to Ajose.

An investigation was launched and Ajose was arrested the following day at approximately 21:20hrs after officers located him near the victim’s…