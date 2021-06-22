Actor James Michael Tyler reveals he has Stage 4 prostate cancer

James Michael Tyler, the American actor best known for playing coffee shop worker Gunther on Friends, has revealed that he has prostate cancer.

Tyler was diagnosed back in 2018 but had kept his diagnosis private until a new interview with Today.

“I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones,” Tyler said.

“I’ve been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years. … It’s stage four (now). Late-stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it’s gonna probably get me.”

According to the 59-year-old actor, the illness was noticed during an annual check-up.

“I was 56 years old at the time, and they screen for PSA, which is prostate-specific antigen,” Tyler said. “That came back at an extraordinarily high number … So I knew immediately when I went online and I saw the results of my blood test and blood work that there was obviously something quite wrong there.

“Nearly immediately, my doctor called me and…