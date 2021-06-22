Chairman of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area in Lagos, Olufunmi Rafiu Olatunji, is dead

The Chairman of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area in Lagos state, Olufunmi Rafiu Olatunji, is dead.
Olatunji who had been battling with an illness, died on Monday night, June 21.
His media team in a statement released on social media said he will be buried according to Islamic rites today June 22.
“With sorrow in our heart but in total submission to the will of Almighty Allah (S. W. T), we announce the passing, after a long battle with illness, our dear father, brother, friend, confidant, role model, Nation-builder, Hon. Olufunmi Rafiu Olatunji.
He was until late night of Monday 21st June, 2021 the Executive Chairman of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area, Eti-Osa Local Government.
He will be buried in accordance to Islamic rite by 9 am prompt at his residence in Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos. We invite you to join us in paying the last respect to our beloved father, brother, friend and Boss.
We are confident that Almighty Allah will grant him Al Jannah…
