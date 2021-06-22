Ex-Army chief, Tukur Buratai, appointed Nigeria’s Ambassador to Benin Republic

The immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai (rtd), has been appointed Nigeria’s ambassador to Benin Republic.

President Buhari on January 25 replaced Buratai and the remaining service chiefs with fresh appointees. Shortly after the President on February 4, appointed the ex-service chiefs as non-career ambassadors.

The former service chiefs have now been deployed. At a brief ceremony in Abuja today Tuesday, June 22, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, presented letters of credence to the ex-service chiefs. While Buratai was deployed to Benin Republic, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin (rtd), former Chief of Defence Staff, was appointed the head of mission to Cameroon.