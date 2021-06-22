Netflix Partners with Multi-Hyphenate Peace Hyde to produce first African Reality TV series

Multiple award-winning Media Maven, Peace Hyde, has added another remarkable feat to her already impressive list of accomplishments by being the Creator and Executive Producer of the first ever African Netflix Reality series, Young, Famous and African.

The British/Ghanaian who is a highly celebrated TV Host, Creator, Journalist, entrepreneur and Activist also serves as executive producer on the biggest reality TV show to hit the African continent. According to the stars who revealed their series tagline on their Instagram accounts today, the show promises to be an exciting access into the popular world of some of Africa’s top celebrities.

The Pan African super stars of the show include Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania, Annie Macaulay Idibia from Nigeria, Swanky Jerry from Nigeria and south African superstars Nadia Nakai, Khanyi Mbau, Andile Ncube and Naked DJ alongside an array of entertainment heavyweights.

Peace Hyde who started her media career in Ghana as the host of…