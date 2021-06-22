Sadio Mane donates $693,000 to fund hospital in his hometown in Senegal

Liverpool winger, Sadio Mane has made a donation of $693,000 (£500,000) to help fund the construction of a hospital in his hometown of Bambali in Senegal.

The village located 400 kilometers outside the capital city Dakar, did not previously have a hospital according to local reports.

Senegalese President Macky Sall met with Mane earlier this month to discuss the hospital project, which will include departments for maternity care, dental facilities and consulting rooms.

Mane shared his enthusiasm for the project, tweeting: “Very honored by the audience that the Head of State, His Excellency @Macky_Sall granted me. A good time to discuss football but also our social projects.”

In 2019, Mane donated close to $350,000 (£250,000) to build a school in Bambali. The year before he also gifted 300 Liverpool shirts to his home village so that residents could wear them during the Champions League final.