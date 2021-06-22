You’re too small to decide for Ndigbo





The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has fired back at South East Governors and other political leaders in the region for disavowing them and its security outfit, Eastern Security Network, ESN.

Accusing the political leaders of being quick to disown and betray their own in their quest to appease their slave masters, the group also alleged that it was political leaders from the region that proscribed them before the federal government tagged them terrorists.

IPOB which insisted that South-East political leaders “are too infinitesimal to speak for the millions of Biafrans who are tired of being held hostage in this contraption called Nigeria”, added that they know they have since lost grip and control of the masses.

“The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the purported disowning and condemnation of IPOB and the Eastern Security Network, ESN, by the frustrated South East Governors and few…





Source: Linda Ikeji