AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu completes shock move to arch-rivals Inter Milan

Hakan Calhanoglu has completed a shock move from AC Milan to Inter Milan.

The Turkish international midfielder signed a three-year deal with the Serie A champions having failed to agree on new terms with Stefano Pioli’s side.

Calhanoglu, known for his expert free-kick-taking ability, scored nine goals and added 12 assists to the Milan cause last season.

Goal claim AC Milan’s offer for the player to renew was £3.4million annual salary plus a signing bonus of around £428,000 but he rejected the offer. Now, he will reportedly earn £4.3m plus £860,000 bonus at Inter.

The Turkish midfielder is now the 39th player to have represented both Inter and AC Milan, following in the footsteps of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldo, Clarence Seedorf and Roberto Baggio.