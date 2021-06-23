Actress Tessy Oragwa welcomes a baby girl

Nollywood actress, Tessy Oragwa popular for her role as Sylvia in ‘So Wright, So Wrong’ has welcomed a baby girl.
The actress in an Instagram post she shared, said she welcomed her bundle of joy on June 21, 2021.
Oragwa also disclosed that her daughter has been named “Chimamanda Amber Agbahiwe”. She wrote;
Chimamanda Amber Agbahiwe 06/21/21 welcome my priceless jewel , my princess, my rare gem , my precious one @jeremyagbahiwe loves you girl join me in thanksgiving to the most high!!
Source: Linda Ikeji