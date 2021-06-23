Ebonyi State Commissioner dies in fatal motor accident

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Infrastructure for Concession, Engineer Fidelis Nweze has died in a fatal motor accident.

The Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Media and Publicity, Francis Nwaze, who confirmed the incident in a statement said the commissioner died at the Turkish Hospital Abuja on Tuesday morning, June 22, after he sustained injuries in an auto crash.

“To this end, the Governor has declared Wednesday, June 23, 2021, as a Public Holiday in honour of the departed former members of the State Executive Council. The affected former Exco members are Engineer Fidelis Nweze, former Commissioner for Infrastructure for Concession and Engineer Uche Okah, former Commissioner for Housing,” the statement read.

“Consequently, the Governor has directed that all offices and markets should be closed while all flags are to fly at half mast on Wednesday, June 23rd 2021 across the State.

“The Governor also directed all Government officials to proceed…