FFK’s former Egyptian lover apologizes after calling him a ‘hallucinogenic man and a liar’

Nesma Galal, Femi Fani-Kayode’s former Egyptian lover has apologized to him after calling him out on social media.

The romance had gotten to public space in 2020 after Nesma described the former Minister of Aviation as “All my stars my everything in my life” in an Instagram post, to which he responded by writing “My Hatun”, an honorific word for women, equivalent to the English term “My lady.”

However months after this, the Egyptian lady returned to Instagram to call out the former Minister, alleging that she left him because he is not fit to be a husband.

Nesma’s post at that time read;