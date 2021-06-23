FFK’s former Egyptian lover apologizes after calling him a ‘hallucinogenic man and a liar’

Nesma Galal, Femi Fani-Kayode’s former Egyptian lover has apologized to him after calling him out on social media.
The romance had gotten to public space in 2020 after Nesma described the former Minister of Aviation as “All my stars my everything in my life” in an Instagram post, to which he responded by writing “My Hatun”, an honorific word for women, equivalent to the English term “My lady.”
However months after this, the Egyptian lady returned to Instagram to call out the former Minister, alleging that she left him because he is not fit to be a husband.
Nesma’s post at that time read;
“I left this man forever because he did not deserve to be a husband. Because he’s a hallucinogenic man, traitorous, and a liar.
“He begged my mother to come back to him again, but it’s impossible to come back to him.
“And I did block him from Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp and have all the conversations that prove that he’s begging me and my mother to…
Source: Linda Ikeji