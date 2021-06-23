“For God sake, what is social media? Are we eating social media?- House of Reps member vents as he applauds suspension of Twitter

A member of the House of Representatives representing Daura Federal Constituency of Katsina State, Fatahu Muhammad, has defended the suspension of Twitter from operating in Nigeria.
Speaking during the investigative hearing organized by the House joint committees on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values alongside the National Security, Justice and Commerce, on the controversial Twitter ban, Fatahu, who is said to be a cousin of President Buhari, wondered why Nigerians are attacking the government over the suspension of the microblogging site.
“For God sake, what is social media? Are we eating social media? Let us go back to the resources, and harvest them, and let keep this thing aside, and face the real problem in Nigeria.
My colleagues have spoken the mind of their constituents. If I would speak the mind of my constituents, I would include the president, because out of 360 of us, I am the only one voted by the president. Look, Nigeria first, let us be…
