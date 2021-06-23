‘How can you be a boss lady by bringing Praise to your bed to knack you on live TV’

Crossdresser, Bobrisky, has taken a swipe at former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na after she called fellow ex housemate, Praise, a ‘5 seconds man.’

During the BBNaija reunion, Ka3na who had previously denied having sex with Praise in the house – tagging what they did under the sheets as ‘aggressive cuddling ,’ made a turn around on the show and admitted they had sex, only that it lasted for “5 seconds.”

According to the mother of one, who describes herself as a ‘Boss Lady,’ she invited Praise to her bed where they had sex but was disappointed as it only lasted for 5 seconds. She said in annoyance she had to leave the bed to go outside and ‘chill’ as she was disappointed at Praise’s performance.

Ka3na further revealed that after Praise left the house, he wanted to prove himself and asked to see her. She said they met at a hotel where they had sex again, which according to her lasted for about 5 seconds. She admitted that she used Praise and can’t see herself…