Manchester United reportedly agree to pay up Jadon Sancho’s asking price of £77m as new signing could be finalized in days





Manchester United football club of England are reportedly on the verge of signing Jadon Sancho after finally agreeing to pay Borussia Dortmund’s huge £77million asking price.

The England winger was the subject of a £75m offer earlier in the week from United which was swiftly rejected with Dortmund handing United a ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ offer of €90m (£77m) for the 21-year-old.

Now according to a report by reputable German publication, BILD, United have now gone back to Dortmund with a new offer that has met their valuation and the deal could be concluded in the coming days.

The £77m deal would see Sancho become United’s third most-expensive transfer ever, behind Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire.

Dortmund have been desperate for Sancho’s future to be determined before July 23 and are keen for tbe deal to be wrapped up as soon as possible so they can get reinforcements.

United have long been pursuing the 21-year-old forward, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer identifying…