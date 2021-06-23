Olympic swimming champion, Sun Yang banned for four years for breaking anti-doping rule

Chinese swimmer star Sun Yang has bee banned for more than four years on for breaking anti-doping rules.

The ban was confirmed on Tuesday June 22, following a retrial at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The court’s verdict ends his hopes of defending his Olympic title in the 200 meters freestyle in Tokyo next month.

According to Mail Online, the ban is backdated to February 2020, meaning Sun could return for the 2024 Paris Olympics when he would be 32.

The judges found Sun ‘to have acted recklessly’ when he refused to let anti-doping officials leave his home with a sample of his blood, the court said.

Sun denied wrongdoing and his original eight-year ban imposed last year was overturned on appeal to Switzerland’s supreme court which ordered a fresh prosecution.

Federal judges ruled the first guilty verdict unsafe because the chairman of the three-judge panel at CAS showed anti-Chinese bias in social media comments.

The retrial was reportedly heard by three…