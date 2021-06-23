Police Inspector arrested for allegedly gunrunning and renting riffles to notorious criminals in Cross River State

The Cross River State Police command has arrested one of its personnel, Inspector Nathaniel Manasseh, over alleged gunrunning and renting his riffles to notorious criminals.

The Inspector, who was paraded alongside other suspects at the state police headquarters in Diamond Hill, Calabar, on Tuesday, June 22, was involved in gunrunning in Cross River and Imo State and had not been able to account for some arms including two AK-47 riffles.

Briefing newsmen, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sikiru Akande, urged residents of the state to assist the police with useful information that could aid in the arrest of criminals.

“Cross River is regaining its lost glory in the area of security. As a matter of fact, we remain the most peaceful state in Nigeria and nothing can break out our resolve. For our achievement, today is not unconnected with corporation enjoyed by well meaningful citizens, critical security stakeholders and corporate bodies that meets regularly to…