Two brothels sealed off in Akwa Ibom over death of three persons

Two brothels, Candy Shot located at Afaha Uqua road and Black & White located at Ofriyo in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have been closed down indefinitely.

The decision to close down the two brothels was occasioned by the death of three persons following a minor disagreement.

It was gathered that the incident which started at Candy Shot brothel at about 11:am on Monday, June 21, led to two men attacking each other with broken bottles.

The operation as directed by the Chairman of Eket local government area, Akaniyene Tommey was carried out by Eket Environmental Protection/Waste Management Committee led by the Secretary of the Committee, Mr Richy Udoka aka Imoh Badoo with a team of Policemen from Eket Divisional Police Headquarters.

Meanwhile, the Chairman in a bid to ensure the security of lives and property of Eket people, joined the Eket Police Area Commander, ACP Baba Audu and the DPO CSP Sunday Digha on a raid of the brothels and arrested…