You are an ethnic bigot and an elder for nothing

Joe Igbokwe, former spokesperson of Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Special Adviser for Drainage & Water Resources to Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has attacked Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe for wearing a ‘dot nation’ t-shirt.

LIB reported earlier that the controversial ‘Dot nation’ phrase became popular following President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent interview with Arise TV, where he described those from South-East agitating for secession as “a dot in a circle” who would not have anywhere to run to should they secede from Nigeria.

Igbokwe who reacted to viral photos of Abaribe wearing the t-shirt, accused him of being a “bigot and an elder for nothing”. He stated that the blood of those policemen and uninformed youths killed in the South-East will be accounted for in the fullness of time.

The Governor’s aide wrote on Facebook;