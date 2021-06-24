12-year-old housemaid allegedly thrown out of the house by her guardian for returning home from school minutes behind schedule

12-year-old Precious Eze, pictured above, was allegedly thrown out of her guardian’s home yesterday June 23 because she returned from school thirty minutes behind schedule.

According to Anambra Broadcasting Network, Precious Eze was picked up as a house girl by the unidentified guardian only three weeks ago from her home town Ezzi, Ebonyi State. Precious who had cane marks on her body, told sad tales of alleged abuse by the woman in the few weeks she was with her.

Precious was taken to the TV station by some residents of the state who found her wandering on the streets in Awka, the state capital.