The Department of Security Services (DSS) has denied arresting Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe for wearing a t-shirt with the ‘dot nation’ inscription.

Debunking claims of the arrest, the DSS said there is no truth in the report and urged the public to disregard the report.

DSS public relations officer, Peter Afunaya who sent out text messages to newsmen wrote “It’s not true, pls”.