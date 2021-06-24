Ex-Philippine President, Benigno Aquino dies of renal failure at 61

Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino has died of renal failure as a result of diabetes. He passed away on Thursday morning, at the age of 61.

Aquino’s death was announced by President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman, Harry Roque, and his family, hours after local media reported the former president had been transported to a Manila hospital.

“It is with profound grief that on behalf of our family, I am confirming that our brother, Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III died peacefully in his sleep,” the family said in a statement read by one of his four surviving sisters, Pinky Aquino Abellada.

“His death certificate pronounced his death at 6:30 a.m. due to renal disease secondary to diabetes.”

The presidential palace offered condolences to Aquino’s family.

Vice President Leni Robredo, who ran under the then Aquino-led ruling party when elected in 2016, said it was “heart-breaking” to hear of his death.

“He tried to do what was right, even when it was not popular,” she said…