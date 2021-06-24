Fashion icon Swanky Jerry set to star in Netflix first ever African Reality TV Series

Forbes icon and Fashion God  jeremiah ogbodo popularly known as swankyjerry has made a big announcement on his Instagram page @swankyjerry

As you know swanky has dressed up literally every A lister in the continent and we can’t wait to see what’s under his sleeves.

 

The multiple award winning fashion stylist and creative director is set to star in a Netflix original first ever African Reality TV series.

The super star stylist is definitely pushing boundaries and heading to the global scene completely and we are excited for him ..

BIG CONGRATULATIONS…

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

