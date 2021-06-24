Fetish object dropped in front of police station in Abia to allegedly ward off ‘unknown gunmen’

A fetish object was reportedly dropped in front of a Police Area Command in Umuahia, Abia state capital on Tuesday June 22.

Daily Trust correspondent alleged that the fetish object was placed in the area where human and vehicular movements have been restricted.

It was gathered that some residents who discussed in hushed tones, said it was placed there to protect security operatives from attacks from “unknown gunmen”.

Abia is one of the south-east states where unknown gunmen have launched attacks on security formations.