



Argentina and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi who turned 34 on Thursday June 24, celebrated his birthday with his Argentina teammates inside their team hotel in Brazil. He was surprised with several funny gifts in packs of bags with one of them containing a white plastic gallon with " holy water" in it. While bringing out the gifts, Messi could be seen laughing at the sight of some of the gifts. Watch the video below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Lionel Messi receives ”funny gifts’ including ”holy water” from his Argentina teammates on his 34th birthday (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji