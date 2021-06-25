Actor Mike Ezuruonye bags honorary doctorate degree in Arts and Literature from Estam University in Benin Republic





Actor Mike Ezuruonye has bagged an honorary doctorate degree in Arts and Literature from Estam University in Benin Republic. He shared the news on his IG page this evening. Congrats to him.







Source: Linda Ikeji