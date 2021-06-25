Between Olakunle Churchill and an Instagram user

Businessman and actress, Tonto Dike’s ex husand, Olakunle Churchill has corrected an Instagram user who had an opinion about how he described his youngest son, King Churchill Oladunni.

Churchill had shared a photo of himself and his son with current wife, actress Rosy Meurer, with a caption had ”Real King Churchill” in it. An IG user who feels he prefers his son with Rosy to his son with ex, Tonto, asked him not to choose one son over the other.

However Churchill was quick to correct the user, stating that the term ‘real’ was just used to create an Instagram page for the infant.

See the exchange below…