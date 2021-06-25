Florida mom identified as person of interest in deaths of 2 daughters found in canal

Authorities in Lauderhill, Florida, have announced the mother of two young girls who were found floating in a canal, a person of interest in their deaths

Daysha Hogan, 7, and Destiny Hogan, 9, were sisters, Lauderhill police said at a news conference on Wednesday, June 23.

Lauderhill police said officers were called to the 5900 block of Northwest 21st Street on Tuesday and recovered the body of 9-year-old Destiny Hogan shortly after midday.

Neighbor Lawana Johnson discovered one of the bodies. “It shocked me … I froze, then I started to cry,” she said.

Around eight hours later, police responded to another 911 call and pulled the body of her 7-year-old sister, Daysha, from the water.

Their mother, Tinessa Hogan, 36, was being investigated as a possible person of interest in the deaths, Lauderhill police Lt. Mike Bigwood added.

Police say Hogan is yet to be arrested never reported the girls missing. They were last seen earlier this week.

Bigwood said…