Football Talent Hunt; Engr. Noah Dallaji Legacy Project Attracts Soccer Icons, Nollywood Greats, Music Superstars,And Media Personalities to Bauchi





The long awaited weekend is here as young football talents meet ex international superstar footballers amid top Nollywood showcase laced with superlative performances by selected Nigerian music icons.

Yes Bauchi will be on fire officially this weekend June 26 to 27 as the Engineer Noah Dallaji Legacy Project Football Talent Hunt kicks off with the full support of Ghana legend Stephen Appiah and El Hadji Diouf of Senegal

Other stars include Nigerian internationals Jay Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Daniel Amokachi, Austin Eguavoen, Emmanuel Babayaro, Tijani Babangida among others

It’ll be the culmination of many weeks of detailed planning by several committees chaired by Engr. Dallaji and of course the beginning of greater things to happen to Nigeria and international football with the successful hosting of the 2nd edition of the African Children’s Talent Discovery Foundation’s (ACTDF) talent hunt and mentoring programme.

The programme dubbed Engr. Noah Dallaji…