If a guy who loves you cannot afford your lifestyle but can give you a good life, it makes more sense to downscale your lifestyle

Former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri has taken to Instagram to share a nugget addressed to single ladies.
Omokri in his Instagram post, advised women to downscale their lifestyle and upgrade their love if they meet a guy who cannot afford their lifestyle but can still afford to give them a good life.
According to him, “Love is real. Lifestyle is just a style.” He wrote;
Dear single ladies,
If a guy who loves you cannot afford your lifestyle, but can still afford to give you a good life, it makes more sense to downscale your lifestyle and upgrade your love, than to downgrade your love and maintain your lifestyle. Love is real. Lifestyle is just a style. For example, think twice before rejecting a guy who loves you simply because he can’t afford the human hair on your head. In that situation, it is even better to reject your expensive human hair and go natural. Where is the wisdom in rejecting real love because of fake hair?
Source: Linda Ikeji