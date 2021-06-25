Kaisha and Lucy fight on BBNaija reunion show (video)

The Big Brother Naija reunion which was aired tonight came with lots of drama and a physical fight between two female housemates.

The fight began after Kaisha narrated how Ka3na reportedly disrespected her mother as they partied together.

According to Kaisha, her mother liked Ka3na and wanted a photo with her. She revealed that her mother first sent Lucy before sending her sister Zainab to ask Ka3na for the photo, but she reportedly asked them to tell her mother to come to her table, a feedback she found disrespectful.

Ka3na however maintained that she thought they were talking about Kaisha’s manager. Lucy who backed Ka3na on this, however failed to explain why she didn’t deliver the message when she was asked to.

As the show continued, Kaisha made a demand for them all to stop talking about her mother. Lucy fired back by asking if her mother is a fruit, insisting she was talking about a fruit. This angered Kaisha who then threw a pillow at Lucy,…