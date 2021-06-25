”The video was edited to damage my integrity”- Clergyman, Joshua Talena, denies saying Archbishop Idahosa raised his mum from the dead

Clergyman, Joshua Talena, has denied claims he said that the founder of the Church of God Mission, Late Archbishop Benson Idahosa, raised his mum from the dead.

In a viral video, the clergyman was seen sharing a story in which he mentioned the late Idahosa alongside raising the dead. The Church of God Mission saw the video and immediately dismissed the claim saying such a thing never happened.

Talena in a statement released on his Facebook page this afternoon said he never claimed the deceased clergyman raised his mum. According to him, he was talking about a man of God in the time of Archbishop Benson Idahosa. He said the video that has gone viral was edited to damage his integrity.