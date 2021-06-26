Beyonce’s mum Tina slams 22.5 years sentencing of George Floyd killer Derek Chauvin

Superstar singer, Beyonce’s mother, Tina Lawson has called for an overhaul of the American judicial system, criticizing the sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin.

Derek was found guilty in April for second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

In May 2020, footage shows him kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes as he gasped for air and said “I can’t breathe” appalled the world – and sparked violent protests across the US.

Tina, 67, shared her thoughts on Derek’s 22-and-a-half year sentence and revealed a loved one is serving a similar jail term for a much lesser offence.

Alongside a photo of the sentence being discussed on US news, she wrote: “Very Disappointing!

“My Godson was sentenced to 20 years for 2 ounces of marijuana he has been In Jail for 11 years.

“This man convicted of three charges He Murdered This man on TV before the world. And will only serve 15! The system has to change!”

