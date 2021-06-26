Businessman prevented from fleeing to the US after being accused of defrauding GTBank of N125m in Lagos

The Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned one Andrew Warri before Justice Sherifah Solebo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on a seven count charge bordering on stealing, obtaining by false pretence and issuance of dud cheques.

Warri was arraigned on Friday, June 25, 2021, alongside two companies: A.M. Projects Consultancy Limited and Ranez Medical Consultancy Limited.

One of the counts reads: “Andrew Warri, A.M. Projects Consultancy Limited, sometime in May 2012 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, fraudulently obtained the sum of N125,000,000 from Guaranty Trust Bank Plc under the guise that the proceeds of the Rural Health Care and Referral contract with Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) will be domiciled in your account with Guaranty Trust Bank, the said pretense you knew, or ought to have known is false.”

Another count reads: “Andrew Warri,…