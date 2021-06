Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, disagrees with the ideology of some Nigerians that Super TV Boss, Uwaifo Ataga deserved to be killed by his side chic because he was cheating on his wife.

In a tweet, FFK opined that just because Ataga went to a hotel to sleep with a 21 year old lady doesn’t mean he should be butchered. According to him, Ataga was killed just because he had a high libido.

See his tweet below