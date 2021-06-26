Robert Edwards Foundation Lauched In Lagos By Health Commissioner, Akin Abayomi

On Thursday, June 24th 2021, Akin Emmanuel Abayomi, a Nigerian professor who specializes in internal medicine, haematology, environmental health and biobanking who currently serves as Lagos State commissioner for health was the distinguished guest at the maiden edition and launch of the Robert Edwards Foundation in Lagos.

With the theme “Saving Hearts”, the foundation is in honour of Robert Oritseweyinmi Edwards, a highly respected entrepreneur and philanthropist who died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 48 on the 3rd of June 2014 due to lack of proper care after suffering a cardiac arrest in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Robert Edwards Foundation’s inaugural lecture focused on the theme “Saving Hearts” as part of its mission to fulfill the mission of the foundation which is to “Prevent Sudden Cardiac Death” (SCD) through awareness, education and action.

The event had renowned medical professionals as speakers including Dr Tosin Majekodunmi who is an…