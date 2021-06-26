Actress Nkiru Umeh has taken to Instagram to share a post which centered on sex and how it affects men.

In her Instagram post, the actress stated that sex has been the easiest and fastest means of destruction for men from the generation in the Bible to this 21st century.

Pointing out that great men also die because of sex, Nkiru added that women are denied positions, contracts, sponsorships and favours because of sexual urges. According to the actress, any man who has control over his sexual urges has conquered 80% of his problem.

She went on to advise parents to pay attention to their children as bad parenting causes a big problem.

She wrote;