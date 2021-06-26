Sheikh Gumi denies being invited by DSS

Prominent Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has denied being invited by the Department of State Service (DSS).

Speaking in an interview with Daily Trust after DSS Peter Afunanya confirmed that he was invited by the agency, Gumi described the report as the handiwork of those eager to see him arrested.

He also explained that before embarking on any mission into the forest where he has continued to engage with bandits, he usually involves security agencies, district heads and government officials adding that they work together before going on the mission.

Gumi said;

“Nobody invited me. it’s the media that is trying to cause confusion but they will not succeed God willing. We are in contact with the heads of security but I was not invited.”

When asked if he had seen the report of his invitation by DSS, he said: