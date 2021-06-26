Super TV CEO murder: Cheating, increase in sex drive and death are resultant effects of monogamy

A media aide to Bayelsa State Governor, Bodmas Kemepadei, has reiterated his call for people to embrace polygamy.

Kemepadei, who is no a stranger to controversy (read HERE and HERE ) stated this on Friday June 25, while reacting to the arrest of 21-year-old UNILAG student, Chidimma Ojukwu for the alleged murder of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga.

According to the Bayelsa media personality, man’s attempt to practice monogamy has led to cheating, heartbreaks, increase in sex drive and death.

“I reiterate my earlier position, man is polygamous by nature, in man’s self seeking attempt to practice monogamy, the resultant effects are; lies, cheating, heartbreaks, increase in sex drive and possibly death. So before you crucify her, please read this;

According to Chidinma Adaora, “I stabbed him on his neck twice and later on his stomach after he had forcefully had sex with me initially. I was tired and exhausted and wanted to sleep but Mr Michael…