TolaniBaj reveals she and Prince had s3x after the show; says she regrets it because it was ”wack” (video)

The BBNaija lockdown reunion took a different turn on Friday with TolaniBaj revealing she and Prince got intimate after they left the show.

Recall that during the show, TolaniBaj and Prince were seemingly an item. After the show, she said they hooked up and had sex and that the intimacy is something she regrets because it was wack. According to her, she expected more from Prince

”The intimacy happened because I was feeling Prince at the time and I 100% regret it. And it was wack by the way. I really expected more from somebody that carried shoulder like this. You should have impressed me but you didn’t”she said

Prince on his part confirmed that they indeed had sex. He said he later made it clear to TolaniBaj that they were not an item and that there was no ”PriBaj”, the name coined for their relationship by their fans. He said the only thing he regrets in his life is his ”relationship” with TolaniBaj.

During the show, Tolani also revealed that Prince and Lilo…