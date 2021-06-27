Chidinma Ojukwu needs hot slap, she should have kept SuperTV CEO Usifo Ataga to herself

Cross-dresser Bobrisky has slammed 21-year-old Chidinma Ojukwu who was arrested for killing SuperTV CEO, Usifo Ataga.

The cross-dresser who stated that Chidinma needs a hot slap, added that she should have kept Ataga to herself and chill with his money.

Alleging that the murder suspect was smoking like a hired assasin (as seen in a viral video), Bobrisky averred that she never considered the wife or kids of the deceased before killing him. He concluded by saying that Ataga’s death will serve as lesson to married men.

Bobrisky wrote;