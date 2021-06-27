IPOB/ESN members killed and beheaded their chief priest in Imo

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB and Eastern Security Network ESN have allegedly killed and beheaded their chief priest identified as Paschal Okeke of Umudim Ukwu Orji Awomama in Oru East LGA of Imo State.

A statement released by CSP Michael Abattam, the media adviser to the state Commissioner of police, states that the incident happened on June 25 during a raid on the ESN’s camp. He said that large sums of money were given to the deceased with promises of invisibility for the secessionist members and decimation by the Police troops.

”They shot him, decimated his remains, excised the head, and burnt the body and his house for the futile efficacy of the charms he had given the group over time and the colossal failure to protect them from Police bullets.”Abattam stated

The spokesperson added that the state commissioner of police commended officers and men of the command in the ongoing campaign to decimate armed terrorists who disguise as IPOB/…